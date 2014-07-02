Adam Trageser

American Made Goods

Adam Trageser
Adam Trageser
  • Save
American Made Goods adam trageser logo typography stamp apparel america made in usa branding two left co plaid shirt flood zone
Download color palette

Here's to the week of patriotic shit... This is the smallest in a series of stamps I designed for Floodzone Apparel (soon to launch).

Adam Trageser
Adam Trageser
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Adam Trageser

View profile
    • Like