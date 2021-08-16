Paige Nausha

Buggy Bath Hypothetical Redesign

"Buggy Bath" was a hypothetical brand redesign I did for practice. I wanted to keep a 1960's vibe to match the car icon that the company used in their original design. The wordmark is hand lettered and the Volkswagon Beetle is my own illustration.

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
