Paul Mullen

Defender 110 WIP Stage 3

Paul Mullen
Paul Mullen
  • Save
Defender 110 WIP Stage 3 landrover defender 110 wip illustration
Download color palette

I think that is all the shading done, now I just need to decide if I will animate this or do something else with it.

00f32a51aa886b03a2d6b256cf0ede1b
Rebound of
Defender 110 WIP Stage 2
By Paul Mullen
View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Paul Mullen
Paul Mullen

More by Paul Mullen

View profile
    • Like