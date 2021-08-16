Damian Allende

Daily UI #004 Calculator

Damian Allende
Damian Allende
  • Save
Daily UI #004 Calculator interface androiud apple ios app design app uxui uidesign ui
Download color palette

Hi, everybody!
Another day, another #DailyUI
This is my 4th day of the Daily UI Challenge and today it's a classic calculator, with a minimalistic design.

Hope you like it!
Have a great monday ;)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Damian Allende
Damian Allende

More by Damian Allende

View profile
    • Like