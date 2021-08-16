a design a day

Flint & Flame - day 10 of the #dailylogochallenge

a design a day
a design a day
  • Save
Flint & Flame - day 10 of the #dailylogochallenge dailydesign dailylogodesign firelogo fire flamelogo logodesign dailylogo logo illustration design dailylogochallenge branding vector inkscape graphic design graphic digital
Download color palette

This is the logo for Flint & Flame. Day 10 of the dailylogochallenge. The prompt was a 'flame logo'.

a design a day
a design a day

More by a design a day

View profile
    • Like