Cake in Decorated Serif floral script hand lettering vector illustration design
"Cake in Decorated Serif" is a hand lettered design that was used for a birthday card. I drew the letters and floral embellishments with pencil and paper, placed a photo of them in Adobe Illustrator, and traced them with the pen tool.

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
