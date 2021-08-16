a design a day

Day 9 of the #dailylogochallenge - BEAT

Day 9 of the #dailylogochallenge - BEAT passionproject flamelogo flame fire flintflame firelogo branddesign logodesign dailylogo logo illustration design dailylogochallenge branding vector inkscape graphic design graphic digital
This is BEAT. The new (and better) spotify :) This is my new design for the #dailydesignchallenge

More by a design a day

