Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tyler Stewart

Gaming for relaxation

Tyler Stewart
Tyler Stewart
  • Save
Gaming for relaxation peace float meditate gamer devices tech covid relax adobe illustrator mint video games health mental well being texture vector xbox illustration gaming
Download color palette

Keep calm & play on. Illustration for a Microsoft article about gaming as a great tool for well-being and relaxation for all ages.

Tyler Stewart
Tyler Stewart

More by Tyler Stewart

View profile
    • Like