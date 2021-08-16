🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Daddy-o is a hand lettered design that I made for Father's Day. I drew this design with pencil and paper, placed a photo of the drawing into Adobe Illustrator, and then used the pen tool to trace and refine my drawing. I had a lot of fun experimenting with different types of drop shadows and embellishments.