TRICKS & FLIPS. Logo. Logo core

TRICKS & FLIPS. Logo. Logo core
Thirty-day logo challenge!
Day 23
"TRICKS & FLIPS"

Technical task:

I’m Tommy from skateboarding merchandise shop TRICKS & FLIPS, and we want to get a new logo design before we open our first physical retail store in LA. We’ve always operated pop up shops, so this is a huge deal for us!

I’m interested in exploring a logo design that incorporates a globe to represent our international community or a stereotypical merchandise icon that feels hand drawn with a brush. There will be a few visual references attaches.

