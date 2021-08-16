TRICKS & FLIPS. Logo. Logo core

Thirty-day logo challenge!

Day 23

"TRICKS & FLIPS"



Technical task:



I’m Tommy from skateboarding merchandise shop TRICKS & FLIPS, and we want to get a new logo design before we open our first physical retail store in LA. We’ve always operated pop up shops, so this is a huge deal for us!

I’m interested in exploring a logo design that incorporates a globe to represent our international community or a stereotypical merchandise icon that feels hand drawn with a brush. There will be a few visual references attaches.