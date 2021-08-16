TRICKS & FLIPS. Logo. Logo core

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Thirty-day logo challenge!
Day 23
"TRICKS & FLIPS"
Technical task:
I’m Tommy from skateboarding merchandise shop TRICKS & FLIPS, and we want to get a new logo design before we open our first physical retail store in LA. We’ve always operated pop up shops, so this is a huge deal for us!
I’m interested in exploring a logo design that incorporates a globe to represent our international community or a stereotypical merchandise icon that feels hand drawn with a brush. There will be a few visual references attaches.