Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gustavo Martins

StreamYard Broadcast Studio - Interface Redesign

Gustavo Martins
Gustavo Martins
  • Save
StreamYard Broadcast Studio - Interface Redesign web page ui dashboard ux design ui design interface studio broadcast screen page figma
Download color palette

Just for fun (+ to exercise my UI skills), I tried to redesign the interface of the StreamYard Broadcast Studio, that's the result. Hope you guys enjoy it!

Gustavo Martins
Gustavo Martins

More by Gustavo Martins

View profile
    • Like