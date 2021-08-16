Roxane Lapa

Grumpy Cat Fan Art

Roxane Lapa
Roxane Lapa
  • Save
Grumpy Cat Fan Art cat illustration illu fanart grumpycat
Download color palette

A quickie I painted this morning while waiting for clients to get back to me.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Roxane Lapa
Roxane Lapa

More by Roxane Lapa

View profile
    • Like