🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Planets in Watercolor Space" is a surface pattern design inspired by the sweet carpets at roller skating rinks. The planets and stars were hand drawn and imported into Adobe Illustrator, image traced, and recolored. The background is a watercolor texture I scanned into Adobe Illustrator, image traced, and recolored.