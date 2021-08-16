Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Planets in Watercolor Space

Planets in Watercolor Space space vector illustration design
"Planets in Watercolor Space" is a surface pattern design inspired by the sweet carpets at roller skating rinks. The planets and stars were hand drawn and imported into Adobe Illustrator, image traced, and recolored. The background is a watercolor texture I scanned into Adobe Illustrator, image traced, and recolored.

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
