DesTok

BeeFood

DesTok
DesTok
  • Save
BeeFood unique logo logo designer business logo minimalist minimalist logo design minimalist logo modern minimal minimal logo design modern logo design delivery company logo food delivery company logo delivery logo minimal logo modern logo food delivery logo food logo logo design logo branding
Download color palette

It's an modern and minimal logo concept for a contest. Let me know your valuable feedback.

Contact for freelance graphic design project: connect.destok@gmail.com

DesTok
DesTok

More by DesTok

View profile
    • Like