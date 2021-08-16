Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ben Grossblatt
15Five

Empower Illustration

Ben Grossblatt
15Five
Ben Grossblatt for 15Five
  • Save
Empower Illustration virtual conference illustration empower 15five
Download color palette

Illustration I created for 15Five's upcoming virtual conference, Empower.

---

Empower is a transformational two-day virtual conference dedicated to helping Business and HR leaders uplevel their leadership skills and create world-class workplace cultures.

We’re honored to have Harvard professor and author, Amy Edmondson and 12-Time Gold Medalist and Time’s Top 100 Most Influential People of 2020, Allyson Felix headlining our conference.

---

Best of all, it's free to attend! We can't wait to experience this life-changing event with you. Click here to reserve your spot!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
15Five
15Five
Bring out the best in your people with 15Five

More by 15Five

View profile
    • Like