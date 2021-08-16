Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yuriko Zubia

Type Experiment #1

Yuriko Zubia
Yuriko Zubia
  • Save
Type Experiment #1 design typography type
Download color palette

GT Maru experiment for Noche Libre, a latinx femme DJ collective in Portland, OR.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Yuriko Zubia
Yuriko Zubia

More by Yuriko Zubia

View profile
    • Like