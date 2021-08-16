Ben Grossblatt
15Five

Empower Conference Logo

Ben Grossblatt
15Five
Ben Grossblatt for 15Five
  • Save
Empower Conference Logo uplift conference logo empower 15five
Download color palette

I'm excited to share the logo I designed for 15Five's upcoming conference, Empower. The goal was to create something that conveys the primary message of the conference; how HR leaders can support, uplift, and empower their people.

---

Empower is a transformational two-day virtual conference dedicated to helping Business and HR leaders uplevel their leadership skills and create world-class workplace cultures.

We’re honored to have Harvard professor and author, Amy Edmondson and 12-Time Gold Medalist and Time’s Top 100 Most Influential People of 2020, Allyson Felix headlining our conference.

---

Best of all, it's free to attend! We can't wait to experience this life-changing event with you. Click here to reserve your spot!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
15Five
15Five
Bring out the best in your people with 15Five

More by 15Five

View profile
    • Like