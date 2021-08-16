Empower Conference Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
I'm excited to share the logo I designed for 15Five's upcoming conference, Empower. The goal was to create something that conveys the primary message of the conference; how HR leaders can support, uplift, and empower their people.
---
Empower is a transformational two-day virtual conference dedicated to helping Business and HR leaders uplevel their leadership skills and create world-class workplace cultures.
We’re honored to have Harvard professor and author, Amy Edmondson and 12-Time Gold Medalist and Time’s Top 100 Most Influential People of 2020, Allyson Felix headlining our conference.
Best of all, it's free to attend! We can't wait to experience this life-changing event with you. Click here to reserve your spot!
