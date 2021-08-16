🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Weirdtober 020/031: Bruce Wayne aka Batman 🦇 – "“Maybe That's What Batman Is About. Not Winning. But Failing, And Getting Back Up. Knowing He'll Fail, Fail A Thousand Times, But Still Won't Give Up."🦇
Meant to post this up yesterday when I finished it in between 10 other things 🙃 😊💕
Who hasn’t played The Batman?! Adam West, Michael Keaton, Jim Carrey😉, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, now Robert Pattinson… Okay, so a lot of people haven’t, but there’s been a ton of movie, tv show, comic, etc etc etc etc of him. Made it a little difficult choosing one to model my next Weirdtober after, but ultimately had to complement my Michael Pfeiffer Catwoman with the Keaton Batman [Plus, Michael Keaton-Pittsburgh!]. Love him and Batman – but my favorite part? My brain reminding me of how my brother would say “The Baht-man” when he was younger. 💖 😁
Since he didn’t have any hair to play with, I went a bit more heavy on the suit & cape. All in all, a good time was had. On to the next one. ❓🦅🛩….
