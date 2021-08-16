Nina Zivkovic

Weirdtober 020/031: Bruce Wayne aka Batman

Weirdtober 020/031: Bruce Wayne aka Batman dc universe dc comics leaves flowers dceu comic book cover illustration procreate daily sketch sketch graphic design comic book weirdtober comic book art gotham justice league bruce wayne the batman batman michael keaton
Weirdtober 020/031: Bruce Wayne aka Batman 🦇 – "“Maybe That's What Batman Is About. Not Winning. But Failing, And Getting Back Up. Knowing He'll Fail, Fail A Thousand Times, But Still Won't Give Up."🦇

Meant to post this up yesterday when I finished it in between 10 other things 🙃 😊💕

Who hasn’t played The Batman?! Adam West, Michael Keaton, Jim Carrey😉, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, now Robert Pattinson… Okay, so a lot of people haven’t, but there’s been a ton of movie, tv show, comic, etc etc etc etc of him. Made it a little difficult choosing one to model my next Weirdtober after, but ultimately had to complement my Michael Pfeiffer Catwoman with the Keaton Batman [Plus, Michael Keaton-Pittsburgh!]. Love him and Batman – but my favorite part? My brain reminding me of how my brother would say “The Baht-man” when he was younger. 💖 😁

Since he didn’t have any hair to play with, I went a bit more heavy on the suit & cape. All in all, a good time was had. On to the next one. ❓🦅🛩….

