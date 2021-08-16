darshil gohel

Social Share Button

darshil gohel
darshil gohel
  • Save
Social Share Button darkmode xd figma appdesign dailyui ux sharebutton socialshare socialsharebutton photopage photosapp wireframing prototyping iosapp iosappdesign uiux ui
Download color palette

There is a social share button for this photos app in dark mode. I tried my best to design the ui which is easy to use modern in looks.

darshil gohel
darshil gohel

More by darshil gohel

View profile
    • Like