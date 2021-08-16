DailyUI #029 - Map - Food waste

Day 29 of the Daily UI challenge :)

Today's shot is inspired by the app called "Too Good To Go". It's designed to connect users to restaurants that have lots of food leftover at the end of the day to prevent it going to waste. Users can discover and buy a bundle of lots of stuff as a surprise for a cheap price!

I think this concept would work well for connecting people to "home-grown" food taste. In this example, Jack is trying to tell his tomato plant babies, an experiment he attempted during lockdown, and now he has way too many tomato plants for his apartment.

I think it could work well for various lockdown hobbie obsessions like sourdough bread (remember when finding yeast was a pain in the butt?) or even candles!

Jack could ask for £1 per tomato plant for his next hobbie!

Source of illustrations: "Djakarta" by StreamlineHQ