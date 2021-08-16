Molly Paterson

Undercurrent Surfing
For this project, I was given the letter U. From that letter I had to choose any word beginning with it and create a design. I decided to name a surf company 'Undercurrent'. I created the branding by exploring different techniques, visuals and colours that represents the word, undercurrent and from there I created the brand and its personality.

