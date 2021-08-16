Muscle Wise TRAIN HARD

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
In life, in order to achieve something, one must work hard, develop skills. And most importantly, do what you love. This is the only way to get high from life. Health is the most important thing in life. Without it, it is impossible to make a career, raise children and just live. Your health depends on three things: sports (exercise), nutrition, and your emotional state (you may call it self-hypnosis), but it works. Muscle is good, but how pumped is your brain. I made this drawing with a glimpse of the story of Arnold Schwarzenegger. I am very delighted with ego perseverance, goals in life and most importantly the dream that led him through life.