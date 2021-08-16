Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Harpreet Singh

Musik - Music player App Design

Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
  • Save
Musik - Music player App Design app uiux design web design ui app design uiux design figma adobexd
Download color palette

hi there,
thanks for being here. Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L).
Available for hire. or any inquiry -
Email -
reckart47@gmail.com
Instagram
Fiverr
Upwork

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh

More by Harpreet Singh

View profile
    • Like