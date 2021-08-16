Nick Stewart

VANGUARD Wordmark

Nick Stewart
Nick Stewart
Hire Me
  • Save
VANGUARD Wordmark letters letter logo simple bold clean custom logotype wordmark lettering typography type word brand merch vanguard logodesign branding logo
VANGUARD Wordmark letters letter logo simple bold clean custom logotype wordmark lettering typography type word brand merch vanguard logodesign branding logo
VANGUARD Wordmark letters letter logo simple bold clean custom logotype wordmark lettering typography type word brand merch vanguard logodesign branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Vanguard Custom Wordmark 2021-06.jpg
  2. Vanguard Custom Wordmark 2021-07.jpg
  3. Vanguard Custom Wordmark 2021-08.jpg

New personal wordmark I felt inspired to make the other day.

Nick Stewart
Nick Stewart
Professional Brand Designer & Graphic Artist.
Hire Me

More by Nick Stewart

View profile
    • Like