Slot symbols design for the slot machine "Summer Holidays"

Here are the symbols of all three categories of the slot game

⠀

At the top are three symbols BONUS, SCATTER and WILD. This is a shark blue fin in the water with a seagull sitting on it, a tanned surfer on a bright board, drifting on the waves and a green palm tree on bright yellow sand.

⠀

The next row is the symbols of the main category. Striped wooden chair, coconut milk cocktail in coconut with straw and orange, blue shell, yellow sun and red crab.

⠀

Below are the symbols of the category Low - the letters: A, K, Q, J of bright colors in the leaves.

⠀

You can purchase this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/summer-holidays/

⁠

#symbolsdesign #symbolsart #symbolsdevelopment #summer #holidays #summerthemed #summerslot #summerhoidays #summerhoidaysslot #summerhoidaysthemed #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines