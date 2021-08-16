artforgame

Slot symbols design for the slot machine "Summer Holidays"

Here are the symbols of all three categories of the slot game

At the top are three symbols BONUS, SCATTER and WILD. This is a shark blue fin in the water with a seagull sitting on it, a tanned surfer on a bright board, drifting on the waves and a green palm tree on bright yellow sand.

The next row is the symbols of the main category. Striped wooden chair, coconut milk cocktail in coconut with straw and orange, blue shell, yellow sun and red crab.

Below are the symbols of the category Low - the letters: A, K, Q, J of bright colors in the leaves.

You can purchase this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/summer-holidays/

