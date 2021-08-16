Slot symbols design for the slot machine "Summer Holidays"

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Here are the symbols of all three categories of the slot game
At the top are three symbols BONUS, SCATTER and WILD. This is a shark blue fin in the water with a seagull sitting on it, a tanned surfer on a bright board, drifting on the waves and a green palm tree on bright yellow sand.
The next row is the symbols of the main category. Striped wooden chair, coconut milk cocktail in coconut with straw and orange, blue shell, yellow sun and red crab.
Below are the symbols of the category Low - the letters: A, K, Q, J of bright colors in the leaves.
You can purchase this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/summer-holidays/
