Green FOX

Green FOX typography ux ui sticker branding life style minimalism meaning of life life fantasy green fox stiker logo art design adobe illustrator vector illustration graphic design
For me, this fox symbol means a lot. Going through life, people always equate you with themselves, or even try to skin you off. They do not want to understand that every person in this world is individual. One without knowing anything brings himself up before everyone, others having the knowledge to be afraid to express themselves, thinking that in life they do not understand anything. Whose skin is more expensive in this situation? Of course, that he knows nothing. He has charisma - that's enough in our times. Others will have to prove that their fur is Real. If you do not start to love yourself, then life will rush. And we never had time to taste it.

