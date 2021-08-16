Pedalfest Badges

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
While I was driving to pick up my welcome packet for Pedalfest, a bike event that I’ve been super excited for, I was thinking how cool it would be to design some badges for each of the different route lengths. I was signed up for blazing star (40 mi) but ended up not being able to do it because of a sprained ankle.
I thought I’d do these anyways, just for fun. And who knows, maybe next year I’ll sign up for the 62 mile ride! 😎