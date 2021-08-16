Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pedalfest Badges

Pedalfest Badges mountains utah trail route miles flower road bike cycling wildflower vector badges
While I was driving to pick up my welcome packet for Pedalfest, a bike event that I’ve been super excited for, I was thinking how cool it would be to design some badges for each of the different route lengths. I was signed up for blazing star (40 mi) but ended up not being able to do it because of a sprained ankle.

I thought I’d do these anyways, just for fun. And who knows, maybe next year I’ll sign up for the 62 mile ride! 😎

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
