Creative Studio MIRACULUM

CAT "Live easier"

Creative Studio MIRACULUM
Creative Studio MIRACULUM
  • Save
CAT "Live easier" typography ui ux sticker life style minimalism meaning of life life fantasy logo cat stiker branding art design adobe illustrator vector illustration graphic design
Download color palette

CAT "Live easier"
This cat is a symbol of awareness. When going through life something does not work for you or something unpredictable happens, do not get angry. The head will panic, but the heart should be calm. Only in peace can everything be solved. Many people knock us down in life, they have their own reasons for this. Our task is to do like this cat, and move on, not paying attention to external obstacles.

Creative Studio MIRACULUM
Creative Studio MIRACULUM

More by Creative Studio MIRACULUM

View profile
    • Like