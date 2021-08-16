👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
CAT "Live easier"
This cat is a symbol of awareness. When going through life something does not work for you or something unpredictable happens, do not get angry. The head will panic, but the heart should be calm. Only in peace can everything be solved. Many people knock us down in life, they have their own reasons for this. Our task is to do like this cat, and move on, not paying attention to external obstacles.