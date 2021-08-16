| Open for jobs | Hire me at UPWORK

Hey there! I have completed a design for my company where I designed UI as well as UX for one of their project named as GreenChain. Here I am presenting you with one of the pages of the website i.e. CONTACT US page with a mega menu bar accessible from the hamburger icon. And two fast buttons for donations. You can see other shots from the same project on my profile.

