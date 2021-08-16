Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lena Sitnikova 🌐

D/Archive

Lena Sitnikova 🌐
Lena Sitnikova 🌐
  • Save
D/Archive jewelry dark logo branding ux ui design webdesign web ui design
Download color palette

Jewelry designs beyond trends.

Large project that gathers London, Netherlands and Russia. Thoughtful structure, intuitive userflow and strong design representation.

Follow me on Behance to see full project (coming soon) https://www.behance.net/xiuxiuxiuxiu

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Lena Sitnikova 🌐
Lena Sitnikova 🌐

More by Lena Sitnikova 🌐

View profile
    • Like