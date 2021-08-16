Jake the Dog "Adventure Time"

Jake is a hybrid of a dog and a shape shifter, a constant companion, best friend and half-brother of Finn. Jake from the "cradle" can magically stretch and take on various forms. This ability has helped Finn and her adventure many times. So you in life must take different forms, depending on the circumstances. Life is not always sweet and not always bitter. It depends only on you from what angle you will look at problems in life, accept from a positive side and stretch or become depressed.