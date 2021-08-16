Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Creative Studio MIRACULUM

Jake the Dog "Adventure Time"

Creative Studio MIRACULUM
Creative Studio MIRACULUM
  • Save
Jake the Dog "Adventure Time" typography life style branding minimalism meaning of life life fantasy logo dog cartoon stiker jake the dog art design vector adobe illustrator illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Jake the Dog "Adventure Time"
Jake is a hybrid of a dog and a shape shifter, a constant companion, best friend and half-brother of Finn. Jake from the "cradle" can magically stretch and take on various forms. This ability has helped Finn and her adventure many times. So you in life must take different forms, depending on the circumstances. Life is not always sweet and not always bitter. It depends only on you from what angle you will look at problems in life, accept from a positive side and stretch or become depressed.

Creative Studio MIRACULUM
Creative Studio MIRACULUM

More by Creative Studio MIRACULUM

View profile
    • Like