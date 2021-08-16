Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rizky Herdii

Dieline For Daliona Brand

Rizky Herdii
Rizky Herdii
  • Save
Dieline For Daliona Brand packaging design brand identity packaging dieline branding logo
Download color palette

Dieline for Daliona packaging design.

Daliona is an apparel brand with the goal of making apparel that is very comfortable to wear and looks high quality.

I made the design look professional, by visualizing it into a package. according to the brand's purpose, I made this packaging design look luxurious and exclusive

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Rizky Herdii
Rizky Herdii

More by Rizky Herdii

View profile
    • Like