Pouch Packaging Design

This is an Australian-based company, looking for their logo and product label design, they sell protein and fruit powder, etc.

Stand-up bags that they will use for their products, ingredients, and packaging include all Australian fruit powder such as carrot vegetable powder, mixed berry powder, raw bee pollen powder, roasted almond crunch granola powder, spinach vegetable powder, strawberry powder.

And each of them had to create unique fruit ingredients in different packaging.

Also, they didn’t have any logo or brand name, but while they were thinking about it, I sent them a few logos and product label ideas.

After all, the final design has really fascinated us all.

