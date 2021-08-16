Seth Ayush Vijay

404 Page Not Found Screen

404 Page Not Found Screen illustration 404 mobile screen 404 webpage design 404 screen 404 page page not found pagenotfound 404 design uiux uidesign ui figma dailyuidesign dailyui
Day 7: UI Design Challenge

Challenge: 404 Page Not Found
I have designed a 404 Page Not Found screen.

Share your reviews.

I am proficient in designing Website, Mobile Applications Design & logo.
Just drop a message or reach out via email @ elxsrtech@gmail.com

Regards,
Elxsrtech

