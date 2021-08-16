Darth Vader with a tape recorder

Don't know what to do at the moment when you need to make an important decision? There are two ways to help yourself: stay alone or turn on your favorite music. This is the only way you can talk to your true self. Find your essence, don't let your dark side prevail. In every person there is a struggle, very similar to the struggle of two wolves. One wolf represents evil: envy, jealousy, regret, selfishness, ambition, lies. Another wolf represents goodness: peace, love, hope, truth, kindness, and loyalty. ... - The wolf you feed always wins.