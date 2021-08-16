Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Creative Studio MIRACULUM

Darth Vader with a tape recorder

Creative Studio MIRACULUM
Creative Studio MIRACULUM
  • Save
Darth Vader with a tape recorder typography cinema sticker life style minimalism meaning of life life fantasy darth vader stiker branding logo art design adobe illustrator vector illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Don't know what to do at the moment when you need to make an important decision? There are two ways to help yourself: stay alone or turn on your favorite music. This is the only way you can talk to your true self. Find your essence, don't let your dark side prevail. In every person there is a struggle, very similar to the struggle of two wolves. One wolf represents evil: envy, jealousy, regret, selfishness, ambition, lies. Another wolf represents goodness: peace, love, hope, truth, kindness, and loyalty. ... - The wolf you feed always wins.

Creative Studio MIRACULUM
Creative Studio MIRACULUM

More by Creative Studio MIRACULUM

View profile
    • Like