Ubaid Giat

Stairs Logo with Letter h

Ubaid Giat
Ubaid Giat
  • Save
Stairs Logo with Letter h black elegant letter h strong smart stairs simple logo
Download color palette

Simple Logo by me.
The Logo shows stairs from bottom to the top.
And on the negative space u can see the letter h.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Ubaid Giat
Ubaid Giat

More by Ubaid Giat

View profile
    • Like