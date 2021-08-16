Tejas Gajjala

Maynooth Furniture Web Design

Website design of the Maynooth furniture class project

The websites UI is designed using a minimalist approach with all the basic functions provided in the brief. The logo's colors are changed according to the mood-board and the same palette is applied to the site.

Prototype link:
https://xd.adobe.com/view/0104b987-9804-4841-a728-94b906d9760d-5457/

Full Project 
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125441307/Maynooth-Furniture-UIUX-Project

