Maynooth Furniture Web Design

Website design of the Maynooth furniture class project

The websites UI is designed using a minimalist approach with all the basic functions provided in the brief. The logo's colors are changed according to the mood-board and the same palette is applied to the site.

Prototype link:

https://xd.adobe.com/view/0104b987-9804-4841-a728-94b906d9760d-5457/

Full Project

https://www.behance.net/gallery/125441307/Maynooth-Furniture-UIUX-Project