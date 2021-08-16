I call this drawing the "dork side". Ask me why? Because each person is unique (white, pure), but over time it begins to sag under this world, under the opinion of the people around. What for? Because with criticism comes fear, and a person becomes notorious, unsure of his actions. It hides its potential deeply, thereby causing itself to be black, the dark side. And so he lives his life, maneuvering between black and white.She puts on her comfortable glasses and doesn't want to notice real life at all. Life without filters is much more interesting.It's easier to put on a mask like this character and cover your face from your fears. Thus, hiding their beautiful essence. You don't have to be "bad" to be appreciated, be yourself.