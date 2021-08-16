Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thien Nguyen

Anime streaming page

Thien Nguyen
Thien Nguyen
  • Save
Anime streaming page pretty episode watch onepiece streaming japan anime typography vector branding logo dashboard ux ui illustration design app
Download color palette

I always wanted to see my favourite anime page on a moderne page and here we are

Thien Nguyen
Thien Nguyen

More by Thien Nguyen

View profile
    • Like