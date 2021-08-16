Aztecs themed slot game - PROMO

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A stunning slot made in the style of the Mexican people.
⠀
The creative approach of the designers, great visuals and spectacular animation, musical accompaniment allows you to immerse yourself in the game as much as possible from the first three seconds, to understand the meaning.
⠀
The screen shows the winning combinations of all the slot game symbols, from lowest to highest, and their variations, as well as a spin game - a wheel with winnings, through which you can also increase your winnings.
⠀
The Aztecs slot will not make you bored for a second.
⠀
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/azteke/
⠀
#promo #promoslot #slotpromo #purchaseslot #buyslot #Aztecsslot #Aztecsthemed #slot #slotmachine #gambling #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines