Kylie Bradshaw

Mid-Century Modern Chair

Kylie Bradshaw
Kylie Bradshaw
Hire Me
  • Save
Mid-Century Modern Chair ipad drawing yellow green patterns mid century modern illustrator procreate illustration vector typography design visual design graphic design
Download color palette

I have always loved the mid-century modern movement in art and architecture history. From Frank Lloyd Wright to Mark Rothko and everything in between, I just love the classic and sophisticated look that this movement represents. I tend to gravitate toward MCM inspired decor, color palettes, and patterns in my personal work, and this illustration explores just that!

Kylie Bradshaw
Kylie Bradshaw
Solving problems with creativity ⭐️
Hire Me

More by Kylie Bradshaw

View profile
    • Like