Mid-Century Modern Chair

I have always loved the mid-century modern movement in art and architecture history. From Frank Lloyd Wright to Mark Rothko and everything in between, I just love the classic and sophisticated look that this movement represents. I tend to gravitate toward MCM inspired decor, color palettes, and patterns in my personal work, and this illustration explores just that!