Creative Studio MIRACULUM

Car CINEMA LOGO

Creative Studio MIRACULUM
Creative Studio MIRACULUM
  • Save
Car CINEMA LOGO stiker life style car branding fantasy minimalism typography sticker meaning of life life web web desing web element cinema logo design adobe illustrator vector illustration graphic design
Download color palette

In this logo, I wanted to recall how great it is to spend evenings in the company of friends and loved ones in the open air, and watch movies. When we work, we often forget that there is life outside of work. Impressions remain for life, and money tends to run out.

Creative Studio MIRACULUM
Creative Studio MIRACULUM

More by Creative Studio MIRACULUM

View profile
    • Like