Tochukwu Nwakasi

First Screen | Landing page for an Online Car Store

Tochukwu Nwakasi
Tochukwu Nwakasi
  • Save
First Screen | Landing page for an Online Car Store graphic design web ux landingpage ui
Download color palette

First Screen Design for an Online Car Store Done inside of Adobe XD

This was done only for pratical purposes
Follow At
https://www.behance.net/tochukwunwakasi

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Tochukwu Nwakasi
Tochukwu Nwakasi
Like