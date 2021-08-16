🌀 Auto Layout Table Kit for Figma [Free]

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
A customizable table component kit for real world design–use as a practical starting point for your own table UI, or start designing with it as-is.
🌀 Grab the kit on Figma Community: https://www.figma.com/community/file/1008915545779167203/%F0%9F%8C%80-Auto-Layout-Table-Kit
🌀 This free kit includes:
• Responsive auto-layout table system
• Well-crafted, modular component system
• 25 table cell variants
• Basic UI and additional table elements
• Tips & tricks on kit usage
🌀 Also includes a scalable & customizable design system, integrating with:
• Tailwind CSS color system
• Ionicons icon library