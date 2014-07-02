Sriram Govindasamy

Bradenburg Gate

Bradenburg Gate berlin germany bradenburg
I used this illustration for a minimal poster series related to for fifa world cup.
Check the complete project here http://bit.ly/1hNVD7a

Berlin shot2
Rebound of
Berlin
By Alex Asfour
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Interdisciplinary Designer of Figurative Style

