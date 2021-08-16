Beats Heart

I call this picture "heart rhythm". Here all the guys write in what style they draw their drawings, what is the history of this style. I paint "life style". Everyone is used to thinking with their heads, but they forgot how the rhythm of the heart sounds. It is worth listening to what the heart says, what song it sings for you. Thoughts in your head can be deceiving, but a song of the heart will always help Here all the guys write in what style they draw their drawings, what is the history of this style. I paint life style. Everyone is used to thinking with their heads, but they remember how the rhythm of the heart sounds. It is worth listening to what the heart says, what song it sings for you. Thoughts in your head can be deceiving, but a song of the heart will always help