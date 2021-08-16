Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rishad
Vivian Health

Core Values 3 & 4

Rishad
Vivian Health
Rishad for Vivian Health
Hire Us
  • Save
Core Values 3 & 4 identity brand poster internal values brand values core value branding illustration design clean typography geometric shapes color
Download color palette

We have been exploring abstract concepts to illustrate our brand core values. Here is the second set, 3) Go for it, 4) Everyone Matters.

The geometric/organic shapes and lines are from our new visual toolkit. We also saw this as an opportunity to combine our secondary colors with our primary brand colors to match our voice/tone and make them slightly playful and fun! This series will consist of six core values posters, and we'll be posting two more soon.

Let us know what you think!

Vivian Health
Vivian Health
The first transparent healthcare jobs marketplace.
Hire Us

More by Vivian Health

View profile
    • Like