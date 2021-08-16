Saif Ullah Khaki

Logo for Infarmer - Digital solutions to farming techniques

Saif Ullah Khaki
Saif Ullah Khaki
  • Save
Logo for Infarmer - Digital solutions to farming techniques adobe xd illustrator plants ui workfromhome online infarmer farms farmer graphic design design branding illustration android ux mobile figma logo
Download color palette

| Open for jobs | Hire me at UPWORK

Hey there! I was recently working on this logo for my internship which was accepted as the final design. Here I am presenting different variants of the logo depending upon the background of the app/website.

For more design ideas, follow me and don't forget to pass out your suggestions.
Figma Project

Check out what I'm posting on other socials:
Linked In | Instagram | Twitter

Saif Ullah Khaki
Saif Ullah Khaki

More by Saif Ullah Khaki

View profile
    • Like