Dorian Avila

Paralegal | Badge Logo

Dorian Avila
Dorian Avila
  • Save
Paralegal | Badge Logo bakersfield ca bakersfieldgraphicdesigner branding etching business logo logo logo design vintage logo illustration logo designer
Download color palette

Check my Process Video

This was a logo I designed for a paralegal in Bakersfield, CA.

Instagram | YouTube | Facebook

Dorian Avila
Dorian Avila

More by Dorian Avila

View profile
    • Like