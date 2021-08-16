MaikoHatta

Rooster Logo Mascot

MaikoHatta
MaikoHatta
  • Save
Rooster Logo Mascot emblem logoicon logomascot branding brand character cartoon illustration vector design logodesign icon mascot logo rooster
Download color palette

Any words for this concept ? Let me know in the comment. 😃

MaikoHatta
MaikoHatta
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by MaikoHatta

View profile
    • Like